Gallery Main Street’s newest exhibit, “Heavy Metal,” will open with a reception for the public on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Gallery, located at 110 W. Erwin St.

The reception will feature an opportunity to meet the artists and purchase artwork. Best in Show will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Gallery opening will coincide with “Hit the Bricks,” a Second Saturday event organized by Visit Tyler. The event will feature a variety of activities throughout the central Downtown area, and details can be found at http://visittyler.com/secondsaturday/ .

“In addition to enjoying the Gallery opening and Second Saturday, we invite our guests to make it a complete evening by enjoying drinks and dining at our variety of Downtown Tyler restaurants and bars,” says Beverly Abell of the City of Tyler Main Street Department.

Gallery Main Street is a project of the City of Tyler Main Street Department in cooperation with the volunteers of the Downtown Tyler Arts Coalition and Heart of Tyler, Inc. The Gallery opens a new juried exhibit approximately every eight weeks.

Information on Gallery Main Street hours and rules for entering the exhibit jury process can be found at www.DowntownTylerArts.com or by calling (903) 593-6905.