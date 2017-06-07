The City of Longview Partners and Prevention and Longview Fire Department will offer Heroes of Tomorrow (HOT) camp on Saturday, July 15. The free one-day camp will be held from 8:15 am – 3 p.m. at the Longview Fire Department Training Center, 411 American Legion Boulevard.

HOT is a free summer camp that provides 7th-12th graders hands-on experience and an inside look at the various careers options in firefighting, such as high angle rescue, water rescue, hazmat and Emergency Medical Services. Parents are encouraged to attend a lunch session facilitated by one of the LFD Chiefs. The session will provide information for parents about career opportunities, skills and education needed to become a firefighter.

According to Fire Chief J.P. Steelman, “The HOT camp is an opportunity for kids to learn about the fire department and what kind of training and education is needed for a career in the fire service. It’s so much more than just the stereotype of putting water on a building or rescuing cats.” The HOT camps are one of the strategic ways the Longview Fire Department is seeking to broaden interest in fire service careers by targeting youth from throughout the diverse Longview community.

Keeta King of Partners in Prevention said, “Students who attended previous camps learned a great deal about the day-to-day tasks of our firefighters and had an amazing time while doing so. In partnering with LFD, we hope to spark interest in children who may not view firefighting as an obtainable career due to their gender or race.”

Meals are provided by Raising Canes for students and parents.

To register for the HOT camp, please visit LongviewTexas.gov/HotCamp or call Keeta King with Partners in Prevention at 903-237-1019. To learn more about Partners in Prevention or the Longview Fire Department, please visit LongviewTexas.gov.