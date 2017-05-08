A new and exciting historical restoration project has been announced by the Friends of the Mayfair, a non-profit organization. This project will focus on bringing the Mayfair Building, located at 2112 W. Front St., to full restoration. The organization is committed to saving the Mayfair Building and has been working to complete a preservation master plan for its restoration. The building is owned by the City of Tyler who has allowed the Friends of the Mayfair group the opportunity to spearhead and work on a project of completely restoring the facility.

The Friends of the Mayfair and the City of Tyler are dedicated to seeing the building completely restored and for it to be a viable venue for future events. Upon completion, the Mayfair will be available for public and private events. The building can seat 500 dinner-style with a sizable dance floor or auditorium-seat up to 800.

The building was built in the late 1920s and has a rich and interesting history. Over the years, the Mayfair was a place for many different types of events. Rock and roll, country, gospel groups and other concerts performed live in the Mayfair. The first Rose Festival was held there in 1939, the USO used it during World War II and wrestling and boxing matches have also headlined at the Mayfair.

The list of famous entertainers and singers appearing at the Mayfair is extensive and include headline acts like Elvis Presley (appeared three times), Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Minnie Pearl, Hank Williams, June Carter Cash, Jim Reeves and the Grand Ole Opry tour group. Professional wrestling matches were also held in the facility and included appearances from Fritz Von Erich and his famous “iron claw grip,” along with his sons. Buddy Turman, the Texas Heavyweight boxing champ, fought in the Mayfair in 1955. Jack Dempsey promoted many boxing matches in the Mayfair. In addition, Golden Gloves boxing events were held in the facility.

For more information about the Mayfair Building restoration project, contact Ronnie Anderson at terryanderson46@suddenlink.net or Mark Thacker at Mark@MarkAThacker.com or at (903) 595-2656.