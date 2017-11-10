Downtown businesses and attractions (around the square and off the square) will be bursting with things to do the second Saturday of every month for an event called “Hit the Bricks.” Downtown Tyler businesses have something fun for the whole family and, of course, the chance to check out the great, locally-owned restaurants, bars, retail establishments, museums, and other Downtown businesses.

PARKING IS FREE in the parking garage and on the square. Also, there will be a FREE hop on/hop off shuttle that will take you around Downtown, 12pm-5pm.

With its ongoing revitalization, Downtown Tyler has become a happening place to be. Hit the Bricks will offer a chance for the community to come together in the heart of the city.

The next event will be November 9th. Along with the enjoying Downtown’s regular establishments, check out these special events only happening during Hit the Bricks:

Family

• Scavenger Hunt at the Goodman Museum

• Vendors, food, and Fall Festival activities on the square, 11am-5pm

• -Free face painting by Jujubilee’s Professional Face & Body Art on the square, 11am-5pm

• Jump houses on the square ($3-$5 per house or $15 for unlimited jump), 11am-5pm

Shopping

• 903 Handmade”Meet the Makers of 903″ including: Simply Made by Kat & Eva (vegan leather bows); Letter’d with Love (hand lettered mugs, ornaments, and note pads); Abby’s American Adventures (children’s book author & Abbi the Australian Shepherd), also enjoy Café 1948 and Deux Petits Macarons

• Ye Olde City Antique Mall 0am-5pm, enjoy a “Harvest Treasure Hunt” (find hidden bricks throughout with $10 gift certificates attached); also find FREE items with tiny pumpkin tags. (One brick or free item per family.); they will also serve harvest cookies and drinks all day!

• Under the Christmas Tree Holiday Bazaar and Craft Sale at Griffin Real Estate Group (121 E. Erwin), 9am-5pm, Shop handmade, one-of-a-kind treasures!

Art

• Gallery Main Street Art Exhibit Opening, “Heavy Metal,” at 5:30pm

• Tyler Innovation Pipeline hosts art auction the work of abstract artist, Kelly Gowan, 5-8pm.There will be wine provided by 55 Winery and music by Simon Young. Two community pieces created at the Paint with a Purpose Event on Oct. 14th will also be auctioned and proceeds will be split between the American Cancer Society and Tyler Innovation Pipeline.

Food

• Strada Caffe will offer a free brewed or iced coffee for all Veterans, 8am-8pm

Tours

• All day – Self-guided walking tour of the Half Mile of History – this is an outdoor, half-mile loop around the square that commemorates significant people, places, or events in Tyler. Digital brochure for the self-guided tour: ow.ly/s8iD30czlpb

• 8:30pm – Haunted WALKING Tour of Downtown ($8/person), get tickets at toursoftyler.com

• 9:30pm – Haunted RIDING Tour of Downtown ($15/person), get tickets at toursoftyler.com

Music

• Live music at ETX Brewing Co. by Loose Thread, 8-10pm. Also Veterans will receive 20% off, and Rotolo’s Food Truck will be available.

• The Garage Bar will have live music by The Groove Slaves

While you’re in Downtown enjoying one of the special events, be sure to check out some of Downtown’s shops. These stores offer unique items that can only be found in Downtown Tyler.

El Guapo Records sells vintage and new vinyl records, 903 Handmade features collections from quality handmade makers local, around Texas, and around the country, and Ye Olde City Antique Mall offers a variety of treasures.

Visit one of the Downtown family friendly attractions including Goodman-Legrand Home & Museum, Cotton Belt Depot, Discovery Science Place, Liberty Hall, Smith County Historical Society, Gallery Main Street, or the Tyler Public Library.

For dinner, sink your teeth into one of the local Downtown eateries. Find anything from cheap tacos and bar food to fine dining and everything in between. There’s no excuse to leave hungry with all of the dining options because in Downtown you can have your cake and eat it too.

Hit the Bricks: Second Saturday is an event you won’t want to miss! Each one will be unique and different, but rain or shine, cold or hot, there will always be something to do in Downtown on the second Saturday of every month. Grab your friends and family and “Hit the Bricks!” For a full list of activities each month go to find the event on Facebook.

Future “Hit the Bricks: Second Saturday’s” are:

• December 9th – Featuring the Blue Santa Pub Crawl (100% of the proceeds support the FOPolice Blue Santa Program)

• January 13

• February 10

• March 10