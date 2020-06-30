Julie Woods & Associates slates “Hooray for Heroes” Appreciation Parade to honor local law enforcement

The “Hooray for Heroes” drive by appreciation parade is slated for July 1st at 5:30pm at Longview City Hall. Since the beginning of COVID-19, law enforcement officers have gladly taken on several unforeseen work and continue to perform the extra work excellently. One can safely say, “this is a THANK YOU, WE GREATLY APPRECIATE YOU” parade.

It is important to note some of the extra work they have been doing. For example, Longview Fire Department tested approximately 685 inmates in the Gregg County jail plus 2389 nursing home residents for COVID-19. By the same token, Longview Police Department continue to serve and protect citizens as essential employees. Moreover, most recently, they were spotted protecting peaceful protesters coupled with providing them bottled water in the sweltering Texas heat.

Indeed, this is a come one, come all invitation. Since it is July and Independence Day is a few days away, residents are asked to join the parade with patriotically decorated vehicles driving through City Hall parking lot where police officers and firefighters will line up to savor this type of community support. By the way, “birthday parade” inspired this law enforcement parade.

In case you do not have time to decorate your vehicles, there is nothing to worry about because Longview Public Library employees have volunteered to do the decorating for you. Just drive to the adjoining parking lot and voila, they will have your vehicle looking very spiffily patriotic.

As a matter of fact, Police and Fire departments provide escorts and safety in diverse parades and funeral motorcades. Hence, this reverse parade is unique and one that connotes community appreciation.

“At a time when our community and country is in upheaval, we need to remember to thank the GOOD law enforcement officers for doing their GOOD work.” said Julie Woods, president and CEO of Julie Woods and Associates. “They have been essential employees through this entire COVID-19 crisis and deserve an “Atta boy” and “Atta girl.”

For further information visit “Hooray for Heroes on Facebook or better yet contact Julie Woods at 903.987.9944