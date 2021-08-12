Says “Gov. Abbott is on the wrong side of science, health and safety

. We applaud HISD Superintendent Millard House II for his guts and integrity for doing what’s right and necessary for our community.”

HOUSTON—Statement by Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, on the just-announced mask mandate for Houston Independent School District students and school staff:

Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers

“The health and safety of all students and school staff are key to a successful new school year. We strongly support the superintendent’s decision to buck the governor and implement a mask mandate for everyone entering Houston school buildings. We are proud to join Austin and Dallas in defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.

“Not everyone who is eligible for a vaccine has been vaccinated, and the very contagious and dangerous delta variant has thrown us a curveball, so we need to do everything necessary to protect our students, their families and educators.

“Gov. Abbott is on the wrong side of science, health and safety. We applaud HISD Superintendent Millard House II for his guts and integrity for doing what’s right and necessary for our community.”