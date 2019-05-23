Longview native and Harris County Judge, Genesis E. Draper, will speak at the Democratic Women of East Texas meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Longview Community Center. Draper was appointed Judge for Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12 in February 2019. Prior to taking the bench she served as an assistant public defender for 12 years at the state and federal level. She is also an adjunct professor for the University of Houston Law Center, teaching Advanced Trial Skills. Judge Draper received her law degree from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law and her undergraduate degree from Spelman College.

Judge Draper was appointed in February after the death of Judge Cassandra Holleman. Holleman was one of 17 black women elected in November as Houston-area judges in a historic “Black Girl Magic” campaign.

Judge Draper is originally from Longview, Texas and is a 1999 graduate of Longview High School. She is the daughter of former Marshall ISD Superintendent Ralph Draper and former Longview city councilwoman Charlene Draper.

The public is invited to attend.

