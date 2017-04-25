ETR report



The University of Texas at Tyler has scheduled a public awareness event on human trafficking. The university’s Center for Ethics will host the discussion at 6:00 p.m. May 10 in the Tyler Ornelas Activity Center at 3402 Old Omen Road in Tyler. Refreshments will be served starting at 5:30 p.m.

The topic will be the domestic teen sex trade plaguing East Texas. Panelists will include various experts on human trafficking as well as representatives from law enforcement along with legal and legislative officials, private and public educators and health care workers. This public forum is in keeping with the Center for Ethics’ mission to lead, motivate and encourage widespread commitment to applying positive change through nurturing integrity, research, teaching, artistic performance, public service and the furtherance of respectful dialog.

As part of the 14-campus University of Texas system UT Tyler promotes excellence in teaching, research, artistic performance and community service. The university offers more than 80 undergraduate and graduate degrees, and currently has almost 10,000 high-ability students. UTT offers courses not only at the Tyler location, but at satellite campuses in Longview, Palestine and Houston.

To RSVP, call Dr. Gloria Duke at (903) 566-7034 or at gduke@uttyler.edu on or before May 2. For additional information visit uttyler.edu/center-for-ethics/.