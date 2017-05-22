In connection with Historic Preservation Month, the Tyler Main Street Department and Historic Preservation Program will host an “Imagine the Possibilities Tour” in Downtown Tyler to correspond with the recent, statewide launch of DowntownTX.org.

On May 25 from 4 to 7 p.m., those curious about Downtown spaces for business or living in the heart of the City will be able to learn more about both. The event is serving as the local launch of a new statewide effort to focus attention on the potential of living and working in older buildings. The new website will be unveiled during a short program at 4 and 6 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.

The tour, which starts at the restored historical Liberty Hall, will showcase available Downtown properties as a way to engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building or living in Downtown. Properties featured on DowntownTX.org will be open and accessible to the public and tour attendees can obtain additional information on Downtown development and business resources at Liberty Hall. Tours are free and open to the public.

DowntownTX.org is a software application designed to revolutionize how downtown programs connect potential investors to development opportunities in historic Texas downtowns. It was created by the Texas Historical Commission. Tyler’s event is one of a series of similar tours being held across the state in the month of May.

“DowntownTX.org is a website that will feature Downtown Tyler commercial and residential spaces that are currently available for sale or lease,” said City of Tyler Main Street Department Leader Beverly Abell.

The first of its kind, DowntownTX.org is an online building inventory for Texas downtowns featuring historic property listings. The concept originated in 2015 by the Town Square Initiative, an affiliate of the Texas Main Street Program, which focuses on the challenge of vacant and underutilized historic properties. The website was officially launched on May 1 by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) as part of Preservation Month with about 30 additional cities online.

“Simply put, our aim in being part of DowntownTX is to assist property owners, businesses and the real estate industry with additional promotion and specialized information that is important to those seeking older properties,” Abell said. She noted that often developers peruse the internet specifically to find older properties with available incentives such as Federal tax credits for preservation. For more information on the website or to join DowntownTX.org, contact Emily Koller at emily.koller@thc.texas.gov.

Questions about the “Imagine the Possibilities” tours can be sent to Beverly Abell at babell@tylertexas.com or at (903) 593-6905 or Amber Rojas at arojas@tylertexas.com or at (903) 531-1174.

Visit www.TylerHistoricPreservaiton.com and www.DowntownTylerArts.com to view the event calendar with full details and additional events celebrating National Historic Preservation Month.