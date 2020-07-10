Hawkins, TX – Jarvis Christian College (JCC) announced on Thursday, July 9, 2020 that the College will continue with the online educational platform for fall 2020. President Newman stated, “The decision was a hard choice to make, but after diligently assessing the impact of COVID-19, remaining online was a decision made in the best interest of the Jarvis Christian College Family.”

In a virtual campus-wide meeting held yesterday, President Newman said, “we have met with various campus employees and healthcare officials. We have taken measures to ensure the safety and welfare of faculty, staff, students and visitors, including instituting mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing protocols. Additionally, we have purchased thermometers and tool kits. Tool kits consisting of masks, hand sanitizers and cleaning products were packaged and provided to persons on campus. However, due to the rise in the number of cases in the community and the communities where our students reside, we decided to remain online.”

Newman further shared that there are currently over 3 million cases of the virus in the U. S. and more than 130,000 deaths. He also noted that as of yesterday, Texas, alone, had 220,564 cases and 2,813 deaths. The count changes daily because of the fluidity of the virus.

To curtail the exposure to the virus, we will continue our online classes for the fall 2020 starting on August 10, 2020 and ending on November 20, 2020. In addition to the compressed semester, we have enhanced the virtual learning environment to ensure that students have the best learning experience possible by purchasing laptops with access to Internet services, providing virtual tutorials and academic counseling and increasing the bandwidth to accommodate the online platform.

As we are staying online, we will not participate in any sports for the fall 2020 semester; however, we will honor athletic and performance scholarships. To ease students’ financial stress, we also have developed a balance forgiveness program. Please contact Ms. Paula Love, Vice President for Finance and Administration, at 903-730-4890, ext. 2701 for additional details.

Keeping the JCC family safe and providing our students with access to an affordable and optimal learning experience are our primary goals. Newman wants students to know that through the online learning environment, “Wherever you are, we are!”

