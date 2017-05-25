Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced that Texas will receive more than $2.2 million in a $33 million, 43-state settlement with pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson. The settlement resolves allegations that a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson sold various over-the-counter drugs to consumers, even though some manufacturing facilities did not comply with federal standards.

From 2009 to 2011, alleged quality control lapses by McNeil-PPC, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, resulted in recalls of many over-the-counter drugs for adults and children, including such brands as Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, Rolaids, and Zyrtec.

Texas and Pennsylvania led the way on the settlement and worked alongside the attorneys general from Arizona, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, and Ohio on an executive committee.