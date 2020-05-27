The Longview Parks and Recreation Department will open the Longview Swim Center with new rules and hours beginning Saturday, June 6. Changes to normal operations include capacity limitations, hygiene guidelines, and adjusted hours to allow additional cleaning.

Capacity will be limited to 85 people, which is 25% of normal capacity. Only the recreational pool will be open; the race pool will remain closed due to limited availability of lifeguard staffing. No rentals, daycares, or groups larger than 10 will be allowed. The waterslide will remain closed. In accordance with the protocols established by the Texas Department of State Health Services locker rooms and shower/changing facilities will remain closed as well. Restrooms will be available, but customers are encouraged to arrive in swim suit. The concession stand will not be available at this time.

Operating hours have been adjusted to include two-hour sessions, with cleaning occurring in between sessions. At the end of each open session, customers will be required to leave the facility, and separate admission will be required for re-entry.

Longview Swim Center Schedule beginning Saturday, June 6:

Monday: Closed

Closed Tuesday – Friday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Ingram Pool, the city’s other outdoor pool, will remain closed for the 2020 summer season due to a lack of available lifeguards. The department still has opportunities for lifeguards to work the summer season, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply online.

A reopen date for the city’s various splash pads is still to be determined.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron, "We are looking forward to opening the Longview Swim Center with limitations in accordance to the state's guidelines and protocols. We will continue to monitor both our staffing levels and statewide protocol to determine if we can expand hours, capacity, or access to amenities at a later time."