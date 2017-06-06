In partnership with the Emancipation Day Celebration and the Juneteenth Activity Planning Committee, the City of Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center will take part in Juneteenth activities. A parade will be held on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Saturday, June 17. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. at Ryder Drive and continue to the Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. MLK Blvd. The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Wednesday, June 14.

In addition, other activities planned at Broughton Park for the weekend of Friday, June 16 through Saturday, June 17, include a softball tournament, entertainment, youth activities, and vendors at Broughton Park. During the Juneteenth park activities, Longview area civic clubs, cultural groups, service organizations, and individuals are invited to take part in the day’s activities. Park space is available for display, food sales, carnival games, exhibits, and demonstrations.

Additional Juneteenth Activities being planned by other community organizations include a golf tournament, rodeo, and beauty pageant.

For more information, contact the City of Longview Broughton Recreation Center at 903-237-1276.

Schedule:

June 9,10,11 Golf Tournament at 7:00 a.m. at Alpine Golf Course

June 9 Juneteenth Pageant at 3:00 p.m. at Longview Community Center

June 16-17 Softball Tournament at 8:00 a.m. at Broughton Park

June 17 Live Entertainment at 1:00 p.m. at Broughton Park

June 17 Car Show at 2:00 p.m. at Broughton Park

June 17 Three Point Shootout at 3:00 p.m. at Broughton Gym

June 17 Parade lineup 9:00 a.m./parade at 10:00 a.m. at Ryder Dr.

June 24 Juneteenth Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Arena