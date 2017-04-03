CASA for Kids of East Texas observes Child Abuse prevention month

The Justice is Served annual fundraiser for Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Kids of East Texas, is set for April 4 to raise money to help train volunteers who advocate in the courts for the abused and neglected children of Smith, Wood and Van Zandt County.

“April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and our community cries out at the ever-increasing number of children who are abused and neglected,” said Mary Jo Burgess, CASA executive director. “Justice is Served provides an opportunity for our volunteer advocates, board members, staff, key stakeholders and concerned citizens to come together in a fun way to raise funds to support children who have been removed from their homes.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center, 1607 Troup Hwy. Justice is Served gets its name from the fact that local judges and other community leaders will be serving food to the attendees.

Celebrity servers will be Chief Justice James Worthen, Texas 12th Court of Appeals; Justice Greg Neeley, Texas 12th Court of Appeals; Judge Jack Skeen, 241st District Court; Judge Carole Clark, 321st District Court; Judge Jason Ellis, Smith County Court at Law; Judge Floyd T. Getz, County Court at Law 3; Judge Gary Alfred, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace; Judge James Meredith, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace; Judge Mitch Shamburger, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace; Tyler City Manager Ed Broussard; Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler; Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith; Precinct 1 Smith County Commissioner Jeff Warr; Precinct 2 Smith County Commissioner Cary Nix; Precinct 3 Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips; Precinct 4 Smith County Commissioner Jo Ann Hampton.

The silent and live auctions will feature many items including four box seats to the Justin Bieber concert in Dallas; a one week stay at a condo in Perdido Key, FL; Texas Rangers tickets; a four day stay at a Disney World resort; golf packages; zipline party for 10 people; a weekend at St. Regis Hotel in Houston, various jewelry and assorted gift certificates. The live auctioneer will be Walt Cade from the A&E show, Storage Wars: Texas.

Guests can test their luck by purchasing a gift card gift bag, or winning a chance to open one of five treasure chests. The Heads or Tails game will also guarantee at least one person will leave extra excited as they cart away the winning prize.

Justice is Served tickets are $150 each and can be purchased by calling (903) 597-7725 or by visiting the CASA office located at 3728 Southpark Drive, Tyler.

The mission of CASA for Kids of East Texas is to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood Counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe and permanent outcomes.

CASA is a national volunteer movement founded in 1977. There are more than 1,000 CASA programs nationwide and 72 CASA programs in the state of Texas.