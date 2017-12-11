Kathie Glass filed her application to run for Texas Governor in 2018 as a Libertarian on Sunday, November 10, 2017.

“Greg Abbott is not the leader Texas needs, so today, I filed my candidacy for Texas governor as a Libertarian. I want to be Texas governor to unite Texans to fight two threats to our freedom: an unconstitutional federal behemoth and cronyism in Austin.” Kathie Glass said.

“Texans have not yet reviewed Greg Abbott’s performance against their expectations or his promises. I hope to help with that exercise over the next year. When they do, they will find him lacking.” Glass continued.

Kathie Glass said that Texas needs a governor who will stop Obamacare in Texas, and one who will stop the EPA, OSHA and other federal bureaucracies from harassing Texas business. “Texas needs a governor who will enforce the Constitution right now, and not wait years for 37 other states to maybe give us ‘permission,'” Glass said.

Glass also said, “Unlike Abbott, I will defend the Alamo from George P. Bush and others who want to “Re-imagine” the Alamo. Instead, I will remember the Alamo and not only celebrate, but strengthen the independent, liberty-loving culture and history of Texas.”

Kathie Glass said that there are more and more Texans who have voted Republican in the past who are seriously disgruntled. “They vote for less government and end up with more. They will never vote Democrat. But they will vote for me. And the unknown Democrat nominee will have even less traction than they had in the recent past.”

Kathie Glass was the Libertarian gubernatorial nominee in 2010 and 2014. Born in Georgia, Glass came to Texas on 7/7/77 and has been a proud Texan ever since, raising her family in Houston. Glass is a civil trial attorney, having run her own law firm.