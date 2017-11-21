Kilgore College Fire Academy No. 102 will hold its graduation ceremony 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, in the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center Auditorium in Kilgore.

Twenty-two students are candidates for graduation.

All area fire department employees and the general public are invited to attend the ceremony.

The KC Fire Academy is recognized by the State of Texas as an Exemplary Program and is accredited by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association.

For more information on the KC Fire Academy, visit www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy.

Fire Academy #102 candidates for graduation, listed by hometown:

Athens, TX: Garrett M. Conley

Austin, TX: Hudson R. Jones

Calgary, Alberta, Canada: Tyler J. McCartney and Sean C. Fenton

Cookville, TX: Brandon C. Thomas

Eustis, FL: Brian A. Winkler

Gilmer, TX: John H. Moore and Tristan R. Ross.

Hallsville, TX: Andrew L. Lawson

Henderson, TX: Jackson L. Jones

Ketchikan, Alaska: Zachary M. Sivertsen

Mineola, TX: Cody A. Clarke

Mount Vernon, TX: Dustin L. Brundage

Nanaimo, BC Canada: Frank W. Bailey

Lindale, TX: Garrett L. Green

Longview, TX: Chad A. Frederick, Jason M. Frey and Ryan A. Smith

Manly, NSW, Australia: Ian A. Limb

Surrey, BC, Canada: Misha R. Otanga

Terrance, BC, Canada: Jedediah J. Smith

Victoria, BC, Canada: Jon B. Stewart