Kilgore College Fire Academy No. 102 will hold its graduation ceremony 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, in the Bert E. Woodruff Adult Education Center Auditorium in Kilgore.
Twenty-two students are candidates for graduation.
All area fire department employees and the general public are invited to attend the ceremony.
The KC Fire Academy is recognized by the State of Texas as an Exemplary Program and is accredited by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and the State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association.
For more information on the KC Fire Academy, visit www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy.
Fire Academy #102 candidates for graduation, listed by hometown:
Athens, TX: Garrett M. Conley
Austin, TX: Hudson R. Jones
Calgary, Alberta, Canada: Tyler J. McCartney and Sean C. Fenton
Cookville, TX: Brandon C. Thomas
Eustis, FL: Brian A. Winkler
Gilmer, TX: John H. Moore and Tristan R. Ross.
Hallsville, TX: Andrew L. Lawson
Henderson, TX: Jackson L. Jones
Ketchikan, Alaska: Zachary M. Sivertsen
Mineola, TX: Cody A. Clarke
Mount Vernon, TX: Dustin L. Brundage
Nanaimo, BC Canada: Frank W. Bailey
Lindale, TX: Garrett L. Green
Longview, TX: Chad A. Frederick, Jason M. Frey and Ryan A. Smith
Manly, NSW, Australia: Ian A. Limb
Surrey, BC, Canada: Misha R. Otanga
Terrance, BC, Canada: Jedediah J. Smith
Victoria, BC, Canada: Jon B. Stewart
Comments