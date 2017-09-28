The Kilgore College Music Department will present the children’s opera “Pinocchio” Oct. 24-27 in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore campus.

The production, by Denise Page Caraher with music from operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is an exciting show using the traditional fairy tale with original music and new, fun lyrics.

All shows, performed by KC students, are free and open to the public with daytime performances geared toward area school children. Each performance will last about an hour.

Groups of 10 or more need to call to reserve seats but smaller groups are welcome to attend any performance without reservations.

No reservations are required for the Tuesday night performance.

More than 1,600 school children have already made reservations to watch the play.

For more information or to reserve seats, email Melanie Sullivan at msullivan@kilgore.edu or call her at 903-988-7527.

Performance schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 24: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27: 1 p.m.