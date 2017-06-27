Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) announces the selection of four new members to serve on its Board of Directors, as well as its officers and board members for 2017-2018. Nominations were voted on by KTB’s membership at its 50th Annual Conference recently held in San Antonio.

Joining the Board of Directors are Tony Arce, Jr., Amy Reed, Tamara Wallace and Tim Hamilton. “We are delighted to welcome these four professionals to the KTB board. They each bring expertise and skills to ensure that KTB continues to thrive well into the future,” said Dan Eden, Board President.

Tony Arce, Jr., is Manager of External Affairs at AEP Texas. As a resident of Laredo, he has been involved with numerous organizations and has served as past President of both the Uvalde Area Chamber of Commerce and Uvalde Area Development Foundation.

Amy Reed of Avangard Innovative, which is based in Houston, has been involved with Keep Texas Beautiful and its affiliates for many years. Amy has served as an affiliate coordinator and KTB affiliate representative board member, and recently chaired KTB’s marquee 50th Anniversary Committee. She is also currently on the executive leadership team for the Katy Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society.

Tamara Wallace is Chief Operating Officer of National Recycling Solutions/Recycle2Support based in Dallas. She has more than 20 years of financial experience and ten years of nonprofit volunteer experience with the Parks & Recreation Board and other Frisco-area organizations.

Tim Hamilton is the Affiliate Coordinator of Keep Duncanville Beautiful. He has served on the Affiliate Committee for two years, judged the prestigious Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for KTB and has presented at the organization’s annual conference. Previously, Tim served as Vice President of Keep Grapevine Beautiful and is involved with the Trinity River Environmental Society (TREES) in North Texas.

KTB is also pleased to recognize its 2017-2018 officers: Dan Eden of Dan Eden Consulting as President, Dan Harbeke of Union Pacific as Vice President, Johnny Womack of City of Big Spring as Treasurer, Cheryl Brock of Republic Services as Assistant Treasurer, and Joan Meeks of Commodity Recycling Solutions as Secretary.

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to beautifying and improving community environments through programming and education; we address the areas of litter prevention, community beautification and waste reduction. We work with affiliate communities, government agencies, businesses, civic groups, and volunteers to ensure that every Texan has the opportunity to make Texas the cleanest, most beautiful state in the nation. KTB is also a certified state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. 2017 is the 50th Anniversary of KTB. www.ktb.org