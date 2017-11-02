On Saturday, Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon, Keep Tyler Beautiful will host a community collection event joining thousands of other recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day, a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful, designed to help communities spotlight their recycling efforts.

Tyler Recycles Day will be held at the Tyler Recycling Collection Center, 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave. Keep Tyler Beautiful is asking citizens to bring their acceptable recyclables to the collection center during this event to support and celebrate the City’s recycling efforts.

“This event is one of my favorites,” says Leanne Robinette, Manager of Beautification. “It really shines light on what we need to recycle and why we should be recycling. Plus, we make it really easy for everyone. They just pull up and someone will come unload the recyclables from their vehicle.”

Ark-La-Tex Shredding Company and Interstate Batteries will also be providing special services. Ark-La-Tex Shredding will offer free personal document shredding for individuals and businesses and there will be a collection station for all types of batteries hosted by Interstate Batteries.

Acceptable items to bring to the collection center include:

• newspapers, magazines, phonebooks

• junk mail, mixed office paper, paperback and hardback books

• #1 and #2 plastic soda and water bottles, milk jugs and detergent bottles

• cardboard of any type, aluminum cans, tin cans

• cell phones and chargers, small electronics, computers, printers

• glass bottles and jars

• metal (copper, aluminum, brass, steel)

• motor oil/hydraulic fluid, and anti-freeze

Some fees may apply for electronic devices. For more information on accepted items and fees, please visit www.KeepTylerBeautiful.com.

For more information about the event, please contact Angela Cardoza, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator, at (903) 595-7217.