Keep America Beautiful recently announced that Keep Tyler Beautiful is the recipient of a 2017 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program Grant in the amount of $5,000 to combat cigarette litter in Tyler.

Keep Tyler Beautiful is one of 37 organizations to receive grant funding for 2017. Keep America Beautiful is sponsoring a total of $297,500 through the 2017 Cigarette Litter Prevention Program. Communities that implemented the this program in 2016 saw an average of 60 percent reduction in cigarette litter, which is an eight percent increase in comparison to 2015 results.

Keep Tyler Beautiful will use this grant to improve the Tyler community by installing 26 cigarette waste receptacles throughout the town, focusing heavily on the Downtown area and areas where foot traffic is predominant. Research by Keep America Beautiful has shown that for each cigarette waste receptacle installed, cigarette litter is reduced by nine percent.

“Cigarette litter is detrimental to our environment,” says Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Angela Cardoza. “We hope to bring more awareness to this issue through education for the public. We are also giving out pocket ashtrays and cup-holder ashtrays for an easy alternative to throwing cigarette butts on the ground.”

Tobacco products, consisting mainly of cigarette butts, represent nearly 38 percent of all items littered and are the most littered item in America, according to “Litter in America,” Keep America Beautiful landmark study of litter and littering behavior. Research has shown that even self-reported non-litterers often do not consider tossing cigarette butts on the ground to be littering.

Keep America Beautiful is a national nonprofit organization that envisions a country where every community is a clean, green and beautiful place to live.

For more information about how Keep Tyler Beautiful is working to beautify the Tyler community, contact Angela Cardoza at (903) 595-7217 or at acardoza@tylertexas.com.