Keep Tyler Beautiful is seeking the public’s help in nominating local businesses for the fourth quarter Beauty and the Business Award. The Beauty and Business Award recognizes businesses in the community for their improvement, upkeep, cleanliness, and beautification efforts.

By awarding those businesses who keep their property beautiful and clean, Keep Tyler Beautiful hopes to motivate others in the city to do the same. Community beautification takes the cooperation of all residents of Tyler.

Board members examine different aspects of the business, such as:

 Store front is inviting with the use and upkeep of greenery, such as grass, trees, shrubs and/or flowers along with benches, trash cans and/or chairs.

 Parking area is litter free.

 Store front has attractive signs.

 Dumpster and trash areas are clean and tidy.

 Old, unused bulky items are not stored around or behind the store, i.e. equipment, furniture or supplies.

 Building front is in good shape with clean paint or bricks

The public is invited to nominate a business by uploading a photo of the business to the City of Tyler’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) using the hashtag #TylerBeautyandBusiness or emailing the photo to Angela Cardoza, Keep Tyler Beautiful community coordinator, at acardoza@tylertexas.com. The winner of the award will be presented a certificate and yard sign from the Keep Tyler Beautiful Board.