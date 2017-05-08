Literacy Council of Tyler is proud to announce and welcome Kenny Sigler as LCOT’s new Director of Development. According to Executive Director, Nancy Crawford, “Kenny’s skills and experience in strategic resource development will be critical in our ability to meet the growing demand for our services to promote adult literacy in our region.”

Sigler is a graduate of The University of Texas at Tyler with a degree in political science. He has spent the last five years with Abegg Willis & Associates, a firm providing consulting services and philanthropic counsel to nonprofit organizations. He currently serves as the Vice President of Operations and as a Senior Consultant for the Abegg Willis firm. In those roles, he has helped non-profit organizations with a broad range of management and fundraising activities to include annual fund campaigns, donor stewardship, feasibility studies, capital campaigns, board development, strategic planning, and capacity assessments.

As Chairman of the Board of Abegg Willis & Associates, Marilyn Abegg-Glass made this observation of Mr. Sigler’s work experience with their firm. “In addition to Kenny’s exceptional professional skills and wealth of experience, he has a passion and a commitment for the collective missions of organizations that make up the non-profit community. He strongly believes that the work and service provided by these organizations ultimately impacts us all and contributes significantly to the greater good of the community as a whole,” said Abegg-Glass.

“Kenny Sigler has just the skills we need at this point in our work and we know he will take us to new levels,” added Crawford.

