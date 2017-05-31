The Goodman Museum will host an event to Kick Off Summer on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be many different demonstrations for the whole family to enjoy including yoga, belly dancing and martial arts. There will also be many activities offered such as bounce houses, obstacle courses, a scavenger hunt and a petting zoo.

“Participating in junction with Hit the Bricks for Downtown Tyler every second Saturday of the month, we want to continue to provide more opportunities for families to get outside and enjoy all that Tyler has to offer,” said, Mary Foster, museum curator.

This event is open to the public and general admission is free; however, some activities do have a cost to participate.

The Goodman Museum is located at 624 N. Broadway Ave.

This event is sponsored by the City of Tyler, Pink Pitbull Productions and Jump’N Party Rentals. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Goodman Museum.

For more information, please contact one of the coordinators below: Mary Foster, Goodman museum curator, at (903) 531-1286 or mefoster@tylertexas.com

Jennyfer Keohane, event co-coordinator, at (817) 715-2925 or jennyferkeohane@hotmail.com Kris Burns, event co-coordinator at (903) 243-7008, or jumpnpartyrentals@gmail.com