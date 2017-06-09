Kilgore College held tryouts May 27 for the KC Twirlers and selected five new twirlers for the 2017-18 school year.

New twirlers are Morgan Turner from Whitehouse, Taylor Majors from Tatum, Haille Stephenson from Kilgore, Tricia Still from Kilgore and Morgan Moser from Hallsville.

Abby Rhodes of Bullard was named feature twirler and Jordan Fulham of Kilgore and Alec Reyes of Diboll were named drum majors for the Ranger Band.

The new twirlers will join returning twirlers Kimberly Davis from Longview, Brenda Perez from Overton (West Rusk High School), Jennifer Robinson from Union Grove, Bridgette Valdetero from Overton, Ashleigh Douglas from Longview (Trinity School of Texas), Alicia Fields from Overton (Arp High School) and Isabella McAvoy from Gladewater.

The KC Twirlers are one of the great prides at KC, performing at all home football games, pep rallies and several school and community events throughout the year.

The KC Twirlers are under the direction of Paige Keitt of Henderson. The Ranger Band is under the direction of Glenn Wells.

For more information on the KC Twirlers visit www.kilgore.edu/twirlers.