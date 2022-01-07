LANDRY TUBB NABS GRAND CHAMPION SHORTHORN

By Joycelyne Fadojutimi

Landry Tubb, a 6th grader at Judson STEAM Academy recently won the Grand Champion Shorthorn at the Carter Mayes Memorial Livestock Show. Landry works for excellence in her studies and livestock shows. Hence, she is an early riser. Her day starts bright and early at 6am. Landry’s first task of the day is to take care of her livestock. She feeds her Shorthorn. At night, she feeds, washes, rinse and blow dry her Shorthorn to enable hair growth. But that is not all. She has to brush the hair a certain way to make it desirable. It is important to note that besides Landry’s work, her parents, Michael, and Julia Tubb are bankrolling their daughter’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) projects.

Landry showed goats for 2 years and this is her first year working with cows with the goal of raising Longhorns in the future.

Landry’s Ag. teacher, Cyler Frost is a Tarleton State University graduate. Tarleton State with one of the best and stellar ag programs in the world, is a founding member of the Texas A&M University System. Frost, a Tarleton Texan with a master’s degree in Ag. Leadership brings first-class expertise and experience in Agribusiness and leadership to Longview Independent School District.

Frost was teaching at Omaha, Texas but wanted to move back home when he applied for a teaching position with Longview ISD. He was excited when LISD hired him. “I got the job and came running,” an enthusiastic Frost said. Indeed, he came running with past successes that has enabled him to contribute positively and immensely to the Judson Ag program.

Frost is enormously proud of Landry. “I thought she had a good chance of winning” he said. “Besides, she works very hard too.”

Frost went on to describe what his students have learned going to livestock shows. They have had the opportunity to meet industry executives and hear them speak. They learned the agribusiness. For example, a bull can cost $65,000 just to own half of it. But one straw of semen from that same bull sells for $25,000. You can split ownership and semen rights. This enables students to see how they can make profit and not worry about losing money. Secondly, Frost’s student meet industry leaders because they do not know where their food comes from. Thinking that milk comes from the grocery store is a faulty thinking. Milk comes from the farmers’ cows before it makes it way to the grocery store shelves.

On a different note, Frost praised the diversity of LISD. His program gives his students the opportunity to travel which would not have been possible without the program. According to Frost, he is grateful to the district and parents for supporting the program and their students.

FFA is an excellent program because it teaches invaluable lessons, prepares students by assisting them acquire values, leadership and life skills that will shape their futures with endless possibilities in any given career.