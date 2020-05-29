“A huge amount of traffic passes through this area every day, so it is great to see interest in the redevelopment of this property in particular and Longview’s I-20 corridor in general.” Mayor Andy Mack

The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approves execution of contract for 3127 Estes Parkway with Vaquero Ventures.

The 6.62-acre site on Estes, purchased by LEDCO in September 2013, was formally an abandoned Holiday Inn and gas station. The property sat vacant for many years and had become a blighted eye-sore for Longview’s I-20 corridor. Redevelopment of this site has been a top priority for LEDCO and the City of Longview. This redevelopment project was a leading factor in the formation of the I-20 Task Force and investment in the I-20 Corridor Small Area Study.

“Today is an exciting day not only for LEDCO, but for Longview as well. I would like to thank Vaquero Ventures for their interest in our site, and I look forward to working closely with them to see that this development gets across the finish line. I would also like to thank the LEDCO board, staff, City of Longview, county officials and TxDOT for working together to put the pieces in place for LEDCO to market this property more effectively. Those efforts paid off and this is the first step towards not only seeing an important piece of property get redeveloped, but the Estes Parkway corridor as well.” John Martin, LEDCO Board of Directors President

“We are grateful to be working alongside LEDCO and the City of Longview on this exciting new development. Our goal is to deliver a product that will best serve the surrounding community and breathe new life into the area.” Tyler Moore, Vaquero Ventures

About Vaquero Ventures

Vaquero Ventures is a commercial real estate company based out of Fort Worth, Texas, and has built its foundation on tailored development programs for retail clients throughout the nation. Vaquero Ventures is committed to delivering quality results on time and attributes its success to working with their clients and consistently placing their clients’ needs first. Since 2011, Vaquero Ventures’ commitment to deliver quality results has led to the completion of 220 developments in 17 states, totaling $390MM in assets acquired and developed.

About LEDCO

The Longview Economic Development Corporation was created by the voters of Longview in 1991 under the Development Act of 1979 (Texas Revised Civil Statutes Article 5190.6) section 4A for the purpose of creating and retaining primary jobs. The Corporation’s independent board of directors, five voting members, five non-voting members, is appointed by the mayor and city council. The Corporation owns two business parks in Longview with 1,200 acres of land.