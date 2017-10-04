As Texas rebuilds in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is committed to ensuring safe, affordable housing for all those affected by the disaster.

HUD is tasked with comprehensive, long-term disaster relief and has been working on the front lines in Texas. We are your ear on the ground and your voice in Washington, and we are committed to providing a compassionate and effective response.

Even before the hurricane hit, we had staff on the ground acting as an immediate source of information, support, and action. They are a human link between those in need and HUD resources.

Since the hurricane, I have been to Texas three times to survey the devastation and monitor our progress. Our team has been working closely with our fellow civil servants at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies, as well as our state and local partners, to coordinate our efforts and make sure we are fully responsive.

We are currently locating vacancies and moving displaced residents into safer housing. We are also working closely with homeless shelters and with temporary shelters, ensuring they have the resources they need. And we are working to place those in shelters into long-term or permanent housing.

We are also providing special relief through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). HUD has already granted a 90-day moratorium on foreclosures for FHA-insured properties in disaster-affected areas. In addition, we offer loan forbearance and loan modifications for borrowers struggling to make payments in disaster-affected areas.

Additionally, we have made specific mortgage products available for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Some homeowners whose properties were destroyed or damaged may be eligible for 100 percent financing through HUD’s Section 203(h) program. This will enable them

to rebuild or buy another home. In addition, homeowners can use Section 203(k) FHA insurance to refinance an existing mortgage into a new mortgage that covers the cost of repairs.

You can learn more about these programs and services on HUD’s website (http://www.hud.gov).

HUD is part of the recovery process, providing the information and commitment, now and in the years to come, that Americans expect and deserve. We look forward to supporting you on your journey to recovery.