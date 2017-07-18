The Longview Fire Department would like to announce the promotion of Kevin May to the position of Fire Marshal and Public Information Officer (PIO). Kevin has been an employee of the Longview Fire Department since August 2000 and has served as a Deputy Fire Marshal since February 2012. He may be reached at 903-237-1218 (office), 903-431-3761 (mobile), or by e-mail at kmay@longviewtexas.gov.
