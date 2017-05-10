Those searching for a last minute Mother’s Day gift should look no further! Liberty Hall is here to help. On Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m., movie goers are invited to bring their mother, grandmother and friends to Liberty Hall and sing along with the hit musical, Mamma Mia.

Based on the Broadway production, the film follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a bride-to-be who lives with her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), and helps her run her bed and breakfast. Sophie doesn’t know who her father is, but after she reads her mother’s diary, she sends invitations to three men who could possibly be her dad – Sam (Pierce Brosnan), Harry (Colin Firth) and Bill (Stellan Skarsgard). Her shot in the dark pays off (sort of) when all three men show up to Sophie’s, and definitely her mother’s, surprise. The film, and its Broadway counterpart, is set to the music of Swedish pop group, ABBA.

Tickets for the Mamma Mia sing along are on sale now at libertytyler.com. Tickets are $5 online and $7 at the door. The show will start at 8 p.m. and the doors will open at 7 p.m. For more information about upcoming events, sponsoring an event or renting the City of Tyler’s Liberty Hall, go to www.LibertyTyler.com, or call Interim Manager John Baggett at (903) 595-7274.

The mission of Liberty Hall is to create an exciting arts and entertainment experience that will integrate the arts into the downtown’s social, economic and community fabric by providing diverse opportunities for entertainment, through film, theater, comedy and music.