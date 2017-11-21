First, on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m., Liberty Hall partners with the UT Tyler Alumni association to present “Elf.” Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. This special showing will take place immediately following the Downtown Tyler tree lighting and is guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Next, on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m., Liberty Hall presents the 1954 classic, “White Christmas,” starring Danny Kaye, Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. When a successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont Inn, the results are heartwarming. This sing-a-long crowd-pleaser will get the whole family in the Christmas spirit.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., we weigh in on whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas Movie. We say it is! So we will gather together in the presence of loved ones to watch Bruce Willis star as John McClane, officer of the NYPD, as he tries to save his wife and hostages during a Christmas party.

Bah Humbug! On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., join Liberty Hall for the modern Christmas classic, “Scrooged.” In this retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol, Bill Murray stars as a selfish, cynical T.V. executive who is haunted by three spirits bearing lessons on Christmas Eve.

Then, join Liberty Hall on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. for a special holiday sing-along with the 2013 Disney favorite, “Frozen.” When the newly crowned Queen Elsa accidentally uses her icy powers to curse her home with infinite winter, her sister, Anna, teams up with a mountain man, his playful reindeer and a snowman to save the kingdom and her beloved sister. With the voices of Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, this is a fabulous film for the whole family. Dressing up as Elsa or Anna, or any Disney Princess, is highly encouraged!

Finally, on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Liberty Hall reminds you that “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, George Bailey has spent his entire life giving of himself to the people of Bedford Falls, yet comes to believe he would have been better off never being born. Sensing his hopelessness, a gentle angel named Clarence comes to earth to show him the meaning of his life.

For tickets, visit www.LibertyTyler.com. For more information about upcoming events, sponsoring an event or renting Liberty Hall, contact Downtown Operations Coordinator Adriana Rodriguez at (903) 595-7274.