In February Liberty Hall celebrates Valentine’s Day and Black History Month with a special February schedule that’s all about love, community and seriously good music.

On Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m., we will play The Newlywed Game! For this live recreation of the TV classic, four lucky couples will be chosen from the audience to participate and have the chance to win special prizes, including an all-expenses paid dinner and overnight stay at Tyler’s famous Kiepersol Winery. Come and hour early for complimentary beer and wine.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, we have two special events planned as part of Hit the Bricks. First, at 1 p.m., East Texas Symphony Orchestra will delight with their Annual Family Concert. The performance will feature two pieces of music with a narrator and imagery perfect for little ones.

Then, at 7 p.m., the City of Tyler celebrates Black History with a special program, The Heartbeat of our Community. This presentation will feature the stories of those who worked to ensure both the physical and spiritual wellbeing of Tyler’s African American community.

Next, on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14th) at 8 p.m., Liberty again welcomes the hilarious improv show, Card 53 Comedy. Enjoyable for couples and singles alike, Card 53 strives to make each show “clean-ish.” However due to the unpredictable nature of improve, they risk embarrassing their wives, girlfriends, dogs, employers and total strangers with their unique style of improv “makem-ups.” Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The following week, on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., Liberty Hall welcomes two Texan music geniuses! First, “The Original Cowboy,” Johnny Lee. Johnny is one of the many Country Music sensations JMT Entertainment will be bringing to Liberty Hall this year. Johnny is a member of the “Texas Country Music Hall of Fame” and is most known for his participation in “Urban Cowboy” with the song “Looking for Love.”

The next day, on Feb 24 at 8 p.m., one of East Texas’ favorite artists, Monte Montgomery, visits our stage once again! After a four year break, Monte came back strong in 2016 with his new album “Dragonfly.” If you want to hear one of the “Top 50 All-Time Greatest Guitar Players,” you better not miss this show!