On Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m., Liberty Hall welcomes Grammy award-winning fiddle player, Jason Roberts, to the stage.

Roberts has spent more than 20 years playing in the legendary Western swing band, Asleep at the Wheel. With them, he won two Grammys. He is also a four time inductee in to the Western Swing Hall of Fame – the Texas Western Swing Hall of Fame in 2010, the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame in 2010, the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Cowtown Society of Western Music in 2015.

Now a songwriter, Roberts has struck out on his own. His latest album, That’s My Home, was released in 2014.

“(The album) feels as fresh as it does familiar, a subtle updating of vintage music,” said Preston Jones of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $20. There are also three V.I.P. boxes (each seat four) available for $125. Tickets are available at www.libertytyler.com.

For more information about upcoming events, sponsoring an event or renting The City of Tyler’s Liberty Hall, go to www.LibertyTyler.com, or call Interim Manager John Baggett at (903) 595-7274.

The mission of Liberty Hall is to create an exciting arts and entertainment experience that will integrate the arts into the downtown’s social, economic and community fabric by providing diverse opportunities for entertainment, through film, theater, comedy and music.