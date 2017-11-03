High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, raises the risks for heart attack, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease. Self-measuring one’s blood pressure allows individuals to track and to share those readings with their doctor to better manage their high blood pressure.

Throughout November, the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has partnered with the Tyler Public Library to encourage healthy living by providing five blood pressure monitor kits for patron check-out.

The blood pressure monitoring kits include an electronic blood pressure monitor, arm cuff, AC adaptor, batteries, a quick user’s guide, educational materials and a blood pressure wallet card for tracking readings, as well as a survey designed to evaluate the effectiveness of the project. Each kit will also include contact information for NET Health’s Community Health Workers who are available for blood pressure related questions and navigation services.

The new kits will be available for check out at the Tyler Public Library after Nov. 7, and may be checked out for a two-week period with one renewal allowed. To kick-off this new lending project, the Library will be hosting a blood pressure awareness, cooking demo at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.

More information about this or any Library program can be found by visiting the Library at 201 S. College Ave. in Downtown Tyler, calling (903) 593-7323 (READ) or going to www.TylerLibrary.com.