The City of Tyler will host the annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Lindsey Park, located at 12557 Spur 364 W, on Tuesday, July 4. The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin after dark (around 9:15 p.m.). The park gate, located off of Spur 364, will officially open at 2 p.m. and the entrance fee will be $5 per car.

Attendees are asked to arrive early for prime parking. Carpooling is highly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Parking will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Live entertainment, the Kids’ Zone and concessions will begin at 4 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.

To prepare for this event, Lindsey Park will be closed to the public on July 4 until 2 p.m. Alcohol and private fireworks are prohibited in the park.

For more information, contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 531-1370.