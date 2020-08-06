By Francisco Rojas

During the ongoing global pandemic, Longview ISD’s Child Nutrition Department has been ensuring that any student who needed a meal was provided with both breakfast and lunch.

From late March through the month of July, a total of 247,047 meals have been provided to students in and around the Longview area.

LISD Director for Child Nutrition Phyllis Dozier said these numbers include both curbside pick-up and delivery.

“Over the summer we had some families request meals, and some ask to be removed from deliveries once their situations stabilized,” she said. “But we are continuing to remain in touch with our families for the rest of the summer, leading right up to the start of school.”

Starting as a spring break extension and turning into a completely new experience for students, staff, and parents, COVID-19 has offered many challenges to all. Ensuring that students could still receive two meals a day is one of the ways that LISD has worked to aid students during this unprecedented time.

Dozier said since March, her department has worked with LISD Transportation and various other staffers “to provide meals for the children of Longview.”

“We have so many amazing people who have consistently gone above and beyond to make this happen for our students and their families,” she said. “I could not be more proud of the job they have done during this difficult time, and how they continue to rise to the challenge of supporting our Longview community.”

Delivery of meals originally started as three days a week but increased to five. Thanks to the hard work of the LISD Transportation staff, district students have not had to worry about how to pick up their meals.

If you are new to the meal deliveries and make a request for them, it will take 48 hours to process and allow the addition to the daily route. Please send all meal delivery requests to ask@lisd.org with your student’s name, student ID, home campus, and delivery address.

If for some reason a meal has not been delivered by 11:45 a.m., please contact transportation or nhawkins@lisd.org and we will be able to get a meal to you before the cafeterias close. Deliveries will stop on the first day of school, Aug. 17.

Curbside meals will still be available for pickup at the following campuses: LHS, Forest Park, South Ward, Ware, Foster, Bramlette, J.L. Everhart, and Judson. Pickup times are from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday every week. Curbside pick up will continue with the school year, but meals must be picked up at the campus that a student is enrolled at.

MEALS PROVIDED

March total = 50,740 meals (Breakfast: 18,933, Lunch: 31,807)

April total = 53,598 meals (Breakfast: 26,799, Lunch: 26,799)

May total = 37,164 meals (Breakfast: 18,582, Lunch: 18,582)

June total = 49,236 meals (Breakfast: 24,618, Lunch: 24,618)

July total = 56,309 meals (Breakfast: 28,204, Lunch: 28,105)

