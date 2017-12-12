Longview ISD Board of Trustees awarded $1 million in incentive pay for high achieving teachers during Monday night’s regular meeting.

The board unanimously approved Longview Incentive for Teachers (LIFT) pay for performance during the 2016-17 school year, a marked increase from the $820,000 it paid out last year—more than double the $350,000 paid out to staffers in 2014-15, the first year of the program.

“Our students perform better, our teachers make more money,” said board president Dr. Mark Camp. “It’s as simple as that.”

Dr. Jody Clements, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources/Community Relations, said the funds are scheduled to go out in December’s pay period.

“This program is 100 percent funded through local funds from the fund balance, as approved by the LISD Board of Trustees,” he added.

Allotments by campus distinction are:

• Longview High: 7 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $1,400 per person (210 staff = $252,000);

• Foster Middle: 7 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $1,400 per person (70 staff = $98,000);

• Judson Middle: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $1,200 per person (60 staff = $72,000);

• Hudson PEP Elementary: 6 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $1,200 per person (45 staff = $54,000);

• Ned Williams Elementary: 5 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $1,000 per person (50 staff = $60,000);

• Bramlette Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $200 per person (65 staff = $13,000);

• J.L. Everhart Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $200 per person (65 staff = $13,000);

• Johnston-McQueen Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $200 per person (65 staff = $13,000);

• Ware Elementary: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $200 per person (65 staff = $13,000);

• Forest Park Middle: 1 Academic Distinction Designations at $200 per distinction would yield $200 per person (60 staff = $12,000).

• Growth Model: $324,237

• EVASS Contract: $29,000

• EOC: $4,576

The Longview Incentive for Teachers Pay for Performance Award Model, the LIFT Campus Academic Distinction Designation Pay for Performance Payout and the EOC High Stakes Re-Testers Model Payout has seen a steady increase in teacher success.

“But that’s exactly what the board’s intention was for this program, to have more staff meeting the requirements,” said Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. “The criteria is still the same; we’ve just had significantly more teachers qualify.”

LISD has been using the Education Value Added Assessment System to measures student progress based on statistical data submitted each year.

If a student shows an expected amount of progress, the teacher is not rewarded. But if the student shows greater than expected progress, the teacher is given an incentive based on the exceptional progress amount.

Based on a “value-added” system and “achievement,” core subject area teachers with economically disadvantaged students showing exceptional or more than expected progress in core subject areas could receive about a $69 incentive or $100 incentive per student, depending on the level of progress.

The campus distinction designation awards will give $200 per campus distinction to each full-time staff member at the school.

Qualifying staff must be full-time and have an attendance rate of 97 percent.