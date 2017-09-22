By Michael A. Guido

The sale of self-help books has soared since the year 2006 when sales reached nine billion dollars. The 11 billion dollar industry is expected to grow by 5.5% every year. The endless pages offering advice on “how to improve one’s life,” however, do not seem to be making a dent in solving man’s most basic problem: a sinful nature.

David offered an alternative to “self-help.” He wisely encouraged us to seek “God-help.”

“Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him and He will do this; He will make your righteousness shine like the dawn, the justice of your cause like the noon day sun!” Confident living, for the Christian, really has a very simple formula: first commit and then trust.

Commit, on the one hand, means that we are “to completely and unreservedly rely in and on Him.” He is not only our Savior but the Lord of our lives. Trust, on the other hand, means that we have a live and vibrant expectation that He alone is capable of leading, guiding, guarding and directing each step in our lives. We look in His Word to find His way. Committing and trusting in Him alone allows us to move from self-help to God-help.

And the result will be obvious to us and others. We will radiate the righteousness of God by living a life that reflects His beauty and holiness. There is also the “integrity” element in our lives. Whatever we do will be empowered by the Holy Spirit because of our “right-living.”

Prayer: Give us courage, Father, to look only to You to be our “Helper” – to live life according to Your book. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

Scripture for Today: Psalm 37:5 Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this: He will make your righteous reward shine like the dawn, your vindication like the noonday sun.