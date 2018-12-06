Local bankers nab advancements

Scott Haygood and Regina Mixon Receive Promotions at BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) announced the promotions of Scott Haygood to senior vice president and senior lender and Regina Mixon to banking officer and consumer lender in the Longview, Texas, market.

Haygood has 15 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial lending, loan review and compliance. He joined BancorpSouth in 2010 as a vice president in commercial lending. Haygood has a bachelor’s degree in 2000 from Stephen F. Austin State University and a master’s degree in 2003 from the University of Texas at Tyler. He currently serves on the board of directors for Longview Interfaith Hospitality Network.

Mixon started her career as a teller for BancorpSouth in 2010. She graduated from Texas Baptist College with a bachelor’s degree in 2009. Mixon currently serves as the development officer for D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center and served six years on the board of directors for Longview Community Ministries.