The City of Longview and Gregg County have issued mandatory orders for residents to Shelter-in-Place for the next two weeks, beginning Thursday, March 26 at 11:59 p.m., and lasting through Thursday, April 9 at 11:59 p.m., due to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The orders come after the announcement of additional positive Gregg County cases on Wednesday, March 25. The mandatory directives come in the form of disaster declaration orders from the City.

Gregg County Case Count – As of Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Total Tests: 70 = Positive: 3, Negative: 27, Pending: 40

“The number of confirmed cases in Gregg County has begun to rise, and we can see the virus is in nearby areas like Dallas, Smith County, and Shreveport,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. “Testing availability is still very limited; so, we need to operate as though the virus is already more widespread here. I urge everyone to use extreme caution and follow these mandatory Shelter-at-Home orders for the good of everyone in our community.”

As part of the Shelter-in-Place provisions, all individuals should shelter at their place of residence, except for essential activities and business. Additionally, to the extent individuals use shared indoor or outdoor space, they should maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet. All travel, except essential travel and essential activities, is prohibited. Travel into and out of the City is still allowed to perform essential activities, operate essential businesses, or maintain essential governmental functions.

The Shelter-in-Place orders also direct businesses, except Essential Businesses, to cease all activities except minimum basic operations. All Essential Businesses are strongly encouraged to remain open. However, even Essential Businesses are encouraged to determine essential staff necessary to operate and to send non-essential staff home. To the greatest extent feasible, Essential Businesses shall comply with Social Distancing Requirements. Essential Businesses include a variety of different types of businesses that provide essential goods and services for the community, such as healthcare, grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores, banks, laundromats, transportation, media, construction, and several others detailed within the directive.

A person who knowingly or intentionally violates the order commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, and each day or portion of a day that such a violation continues shall constitute a separate offense.

To assist with answering questions about the Coronavirus, the City of Longview has established a Coronavirus hotline at 903-237-1215. The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days a week.