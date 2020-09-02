Longview Athletics has released the following procedures for Lobo Football tickets for the 2020 season. All tickets will be purchased for the current game week.

Performer Tickets:

Football, Band, Cheer, ROTC, Viewettes performers for that week will receive two tickets performer. Coaches and sponsors will submit lists on Mondays for that week’s performers. If the student performer is not on the list submitted to Athletics on Monday morning, they will not be on the list to purchase tickets.

Tickets for performers will be available Mondays and Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo

Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted.

Tickets will be $8 home side and $6 visitor side. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets. The cutoff time to purchase performer tickets will be Tuesday at 1:30p.m.

Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase two tickets per person. Remote Learners who are performers will be able to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday at the Athletic Office. Monday tickets sales (for remote learners who are performers) will be from 8a.m. – 4 p.m. and Tuesday ticket sales will be 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.

LHS Student Tickets:

There will be 200 total tickets available for student purchase and they are first come, first serve. LHS Seniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person. Tickets for LHS Seniors will be available Tuesdays during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash will be the only methods of payment accepted. Student tickets will be $4. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets. LHS Freshman, Sophomores and Juniors will be able to purchase one ticket per person if

available. Tickets for LHS students (Freshman, Sophomore, Juniors) will be available starting Wednesday during both lunches at the Lobo Coliseum ticket office. Credit Cards and cash willbe the only methods of payment accepted. Tickets will be $4. Students will need to have a valid LHS ID in order to purchase tickets.

Public Purchase Tickets:

The public will be able to start purchasing tickets on Wednesdays at the Athletic Office. Tickets will be available from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. – noon on Friday. Credit Cards will be the only method of payment accepted. Tickets will be $8 home side and $6 visitor side

Lobo Hill Tickets:

If available, tickets will be sold for Lobo Hill. All purchases made at the gate will be credit card only. Lobo Hill tickets are $6/$4 pre-sale. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

At Gate Purchase Tickets:

If they are available, tickets will be sold at the gate. All purchases made at the gate will be credit card only. The cost of tickets (home, visitor, and Lobo Hill) will be $8.

Lobo Football Ticket Q&A:

What is the current seating capacity of Lobo Stadium at 50%?

There will be 2900 total seats available for purchase.

Ticket Breakdown:

Home Side: 1200 tickets

LHS Students: 200 tickets

General Admission: 400 tickets

Visiting Team: 800 tickets

Lobo Hill: 300 tickets

LHS Band & Viewettes: 1126 seats

Will LISD Athletics accommodate all students performing or limit tickets to performing seniors only?

All performing students at the varsity contest will have the opportunity to purchase two tickets each.

How many tickets will be available for the public?

That will depend on how many performers, LHS Senior, and student tickets are sold. Those groups will have the opportunity to purchase tickets on Monday and Tuesday of each game week. The remaining tickets (minimum of 1,000) will be available for purchase on Wednesday of each game week to the general public.

Will LISD Athletics offer home side or visitor side tickets?

Tickets will be available on the home and visitor side. They will be $8 for home side, $6 for visitor side, Lobo Hill tickets are $6/$4 pre-sale. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

Will we be able to pre-purchase tickets for away games?

Yes, all away game tickets will need to be purchased on the BEFORE you get to the game during Athletic Office hours. There will be no visitor tickets sold at Away Game locations.

What safety precautions will be taken at Lobo Stadium?

Mask and/or face shields must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times while in the stadium. Every other row in the stadium will be empty to allow for social distancing. There will be no re-entry into the stadium once you exit. Depending on the type of ticket you have (home, visitor or Lobo Hill), you will be required to enter and exit the stadium at certain gates.

If I cannot get a ticket or attend the game, where can I stream it?

You will be able to stream the game from lisd.org/LoboVideo. This will take you to the district YouTube page where you will be able to stream the game.

Will the clear bag policy still be in effect?

Yes, Lobo Stadium is a clear bag stadium. All LISD Athletic events have a clear bag policy.

For more information on the stadium’s policy: https://w3.lisd.org/athletics/