The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $1.24 million to assist with housing repairs of low and very-low income families in rural Texas. USDA is providing the funding through the Housing Preservation Grants program.

“The cost of maintaining a home is challenging for many rural homeowners and this funding will help preserve and improve living conditions in order to enhance the prosperity of rural Texas,” said State Director Edd Hargett. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Texas in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The Housing Preservation grant program provides grants to sponsoring organizations for the repair or rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County will use a $327,311.62 grant to assist approximately 45 very low to low income applicants in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Van Zandt and Wood counties. This project will assist elderly homeowners and veterans with home ownership issues such as roof repairs, handicap features, and any household issues that pose a health and safety hazard.

Longview Habitat for Humanity is receiving a $277,311.62 grant to repair and modify homes in the rural areas of Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. The homes to be serviced are very low to low income seniors, disabled individuals, veterans and families. The disrepair threatens the health, safety and accessibility of the residents. This project will assist approximately 20 homeowners achieve a level of safety and wellbeing within its home.

Fort Hood Area will use a $227,311.61 grant to serve very low to low income households in Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties by providing health, safety and handicap accessibility to those most in need to improve the quality of life for veterans and homeowners alike.

Community Services Agency of South Texas is receiving a 143,711.61 grant to assist very low to low income elderly households in Dimmit and LaSalle counties with kitchen and bathroom remodeling to allow for handicap accessibility and to address any health and safety hazards within the residence.

Panhandle Community Services will use a $127,311.62 grant to spend approximately $15,000 per household to repair safety and health issues for very low to low income households in Armstrong, Brisco, Carson, Castro, Childress, Collingsworth, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher and Wheeler counties. Typical repairs are HVAC equipment, window repair and/or replacement, attic insulation, roof repair and/or replacement, and electrical and gas lines. Repairs of this nature will significantly reduce energy costs for those who are most in need of assistance.

Galilee Community is receiving a $87,311.61 grant for the rehabilitation of elderly homeowners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of low-income senior communities located in the Coke, Concho, Irion, Runnels, Schleicher, Sterling and Tom Green counties. The types of repairs include flooring, electrical issues, leaking roofs, and bathroom upgrades such as lever handle fixtures, grab bars, handicap toilets and handicap ramps.

The Mission Brady will use a $57,311.61 grant to rehabilitate approximately 15 homes and assist up to 60 residents of the city of Brady, located in McCulloch County, Texas.

