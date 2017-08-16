Sought after Reverend Charles Foster to keynote event

ETR Staff Report

Longview Independent School District (LISD), will host its 2017 Convocation on Friday, August 18, at the Lobo Coliseum. The public is invited to attend. The event will start promptly at 8:00am. Longview High School ROTC will present the colors and lead opening ceremony pledge.

Longview ISD Superintendent, Dr. James Wilcox is excited about the keynote speaker, Reverend Charles Foster. Wilcox feels Johnson will ignite the flame for the 2017-2018 school year. “We feel Reverend Johnson will fire up our educators and staff members,” said Wilcox. “He will also help some find their inner ‘teacher voice’ by educating them on how important it is to pay attention to what is happening in Austin.”

Johnson, a pastor and education advocate is founder and co-pastor of Bread, a faith community in Fort Worth, Texas. He is a frequent preacher and speaker in churches, universities, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

During his thirty-six years of pastoral ministry, Johnson served churches in Mississippi, Kentucky and Texas, including Second Baptist Church of Lubbock and Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio. More than this, he helped build a multicultural and multiracial community of faith among a 6000-member congregation. Equally important, he served as interim pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church of Nashville and Broadway Baptist Church in Fort Worth. Moreover, he was a visiting professor of preaching at Mercer University and served a two-year term as a faculty member at McAfee School of Theology.

Successively, in 2013, Johnson founded Pastors for Texas Children, a statewide unifying organization mobilizing the faith community for public education ministry and advocacy. Johnson serves on the Board of Trustees of the Child Friendly Faith Project as a child’s advocate. He is the author of numerous publications, and has made guest appearances on several cable network news shows.

Furthermore, other speakers include: Dr. James Wilcox, Dr. Mark Camp, and Dr. Jody Clements. Besides, LISD member Tammy Skinner, will present Lamplighter essays. Even more, Secondary Teacher of the Year 2016, Lisa Mize will share her educational inspirations.