Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Wayne Guidry is being considered for the position of Assistant Superintendent of Business, Transportation, & Technology at Longview Independent School District.

The Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider the matter during their regular meeting on Feb. 8th.

Dr. James Wilcox, LISD Superintendent of Schools, said Dr. Guidry will be joining the district as a consultant beginning Friday, Jan. 29th, and praised his reputation as a cutting-edge innovator in educational leadership.

“His experience and accomplishments speak for themselves,” he said. “I am confident that Dr. Guidry will prove to be a tremendous asset to the district leadership team, in the service of our students, staff, and entire Longview community.”

LISD Board President Ms. Shan Bauer agreed.

“We’re very excited to see what Dr. Guidry brings to our district,” she added.

If approved by the board, Dr. Guidry will direct and manage the operation of all financial and business affairs, technology, and transportation of the district including accounting, purchasing, and data processing.