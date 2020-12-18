What a way to end a pandemic year- with a bonus up to $36,000

Check out the bonus checks on these photos. Longview Independent School District awarded more than $2.8 million in incentive pay to their top teachers.

Monica Jones with Trustee Ms. Shandreka “Shan” Bauer, Board President (Place 5) and Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox

“We’re thrilled with the excellent progress all our teachers and staff are making with students across the entire district, despite unprecedented challenges to the delivery of instruction,” said Dr. James Wilcox, Superintendent of Schools for Longview ISD. “We could not be more excited to see our teachers receive these dollar amounts. But our students are the real winners!”

Crystal Lewis with Trustee Ms. Shandreka “Shan” Bauer, Board President (Place 5) and Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox

At Forest Park Magnet School of Global Studies, the topmost teachers Monica Jones received $26,616.20; Crystal Lewis $29, 327.00; and Kamal Weaver went home with $36,527.00

According to Wilcox, the goal of the district in starting the program was to maintain our most successful and effective teachers in the regular classroom.

Kamala Weaver with Trustee Ms. Shandreka “Shan” Bauer, Board President (Place 5) and Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox

Full story is coming.