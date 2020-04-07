Wear your mask when outside, wash hands, keep social distance, business assign a social distance-hygiene monitor and limit occupancy. Finally, please do not take the whole family to the grocery store

Wear your mask when outside, wash hands, keep social distance, business assign a social distance-hygiene monitor and limit occupancy. Finally, please do not take the whole family to the grocery or retail stores

Longview Mayor Andy Mack has issued additional orders for precautionary measures to be taken by Longview residents to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). These orders, which expand the previous Shelter-in-Place orders and give additional direction to retail stores, will become mandatory beginning at 11:59 p.m on Wednesday, April 8 for the City and its residents.

“We are grateful for the statewide orders that Gov. Greg Abbott put into place,” Mayor Andy Mack said. “However, for us to be effective in the next crucial weeks to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable residents, we must take more aggressive strides locally.”

Under the orders, businesses are required to have an assigned safety monitor who is tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed. Businesses must have an assigned safety monitor who is tasked with ensuring social distancing and best-hygiene practices are in place and followed. Businesses must establish hours for vulnerable populations and implement purchase limits on high demand items .Business must also limit occupancy within their stores to 5 persons per 1000 square feet, with a maximum of 450 people. Households should limit the number of people going to retail stores.

Playgrounds will be closed at City parks but green space at parks remains open. Mayor Mack warned that overcrowding of City parks may cause them to close as well in the future.

Finally, residents are strongly encouraged to wear non-medical grade masks or cloth face coverings when outside their residences. Additionally, residents are encouraged to maintain a voluntary curfew from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Gov. Abbott’s statewide GA-14 order limiting non-essential business remains in effect for Longview.