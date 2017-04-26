By Kelly Bell

The Longview chapter of Junior Achievement marked 35th anniversary of its campaign to prepare young lives for success in the modern world by hosting the Longview Chamber of Commerce Monthly Business Mixer. The event saw stakeholders come together with the community for a delightful evening honoring their wonderful common cause.

East Texas Junior Achievement takes its cues from a 26-member board of directors composed of community leaders and educators who supervise Junior Achievement’s funding and operations. Financing comes from donations, grants and special event fund-raising functions. East Texas Junior Achievement serves a nine-county area including the school districts receiving funding from their local communities and directed by an advisory board. Area school districts served are Central, Diboll, Hallsville, Henderson, Hudson, Huntington, Kilgore, Liberty Eylau, Lone Oak, Longview, Lufkin, Marshall, Pine Tree, Pleasant Grove, Queen City, Springhill, Texarkana and Zavala.

Junior Achievement of East Texas, Inc. is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, which is the world’s largest movement concentrating on educating students on entrepreneurship, financial literacy and work readiness. This organization was founded in America in 1919 as an after-school program for high school students wishing to learn how to establish and run their own businesses. Junior Achievement Worldwide now has 140 American offices and 123 countries, reaching out to 9.79 million international students yearly. In this country, Junior Achievement assists approximately 4.6 million students in 201,444 classrooms and after-school venues. Longview Junior Achievement was founded in 1980 by the Education Committee of the Sales and Marketing Executives of East Texas, and the Youth Activities Committee of the Longview Chamber of Commerce.