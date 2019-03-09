LPD Promotes Officers

ETR Staff Reports

Longview Police Department recently promoted 3 officers: Sergeant Rebekah Martinez to Lieutenant, Officers Charles Rockett and Kendric Montgomery to Sergeants. These 3 officers were pinned by their family members.

OFFICER REBEKAH MARTINEZ

Officer Rebekah Martinez joined the Longview Police Department as the year was ending on December 2, 2002. Martinez who graduated from Saratoga Christian Academy in Saratoga Springs, New York in 1993 continued the streak of her Christian education when she pulled down a Bachelor of Science degree in Art in History and political Science from Letourneau University in 1997.

In 2002, she enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and was placed on active duty till 2005. Nonetheless, she continues to serve in the reserve. In 2005, her peers selected her as Rookie of the Year.

Furthermore, in 2014, Martinez pulled down a master’s degree in Leadership from Grand Canyon University. She stayed in patrol and became a field training officer. From this position, she moved on to Police Area Representative Officer for which she received a Meritorious Conduct award. Furthermore, she was a member of the bicycle unit. But that is not all.

Officer Martinez has participated in the Honor Guard and was nominated for Officer of the year in 2010. It is important to note, Martinez has received many commendations for her work and dedication.

In 2013, she received her Master peace Officer certification. Two years later, in 2015, Martinez was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and awarded supervisor of the year. In 2018, she graduated from the Law Enforcement Institute of Texas leadership Command college.

Officer Martinez has two adult sons: Marcus and Isaiah.

OFFICER CHARLES RYAN ROCKETT

Officer Rockett began his career with Longview Police Department on March 1, 2010. He is a graduate of Northeast Community College. Rockett received his Bachelor of Science degree in political science and a minor in global business administration in 2009 from University of Houston.

In 2014, he was transferred to the Patrol Unit of Special Investigations and Apprehensions Unit where he became a member of the SWAT Team. In 2016, he started working with the County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit investigation narcotics cases as a narcotic agent. There is more.

He holds an Advanced Peace Officer License and has received several commendations for his performance. He was nominated Rookie of the Year in 2013.

Officer Crockett is married to Shelby. The couple has a son by the name of Eli.

OFFICER KENDRIC MONTEGOMERY

Officer Montgomery is a graduate of Daingerfield High School. He joined the Longview Police Department on January 23, 2012. Montgomery has been a patrol officer patrolling the streets of Longview. In 2015, he became a Police Area Representative for Beat 60. He was diligent in his job hence, on two different occasions, Officer Montgomery successfully enforced a legally Nuisance Abatement case on two properties thereby making a difference to the citizens in those areas by addressing repeated criminal activity that was happening at those locations. Consequently, he was awarded the department’s certificate of merit in 2018.

Officer Montgomery is a member of the department’s SWAT and Bicycle Teams. In addition, he has been certified as a Crime Prevention Specialist and a Field Training Officer.

Montgomery has been diligent in his work resulting in him being nominated for Rookie of the Rear, Officer of the Year and he did nab the Community Policing Employee of the Month for September 2018.

Officer Montgomery is married to Lindsey and the couple have 2 children, Knox and Kieran.