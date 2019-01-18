Name of Police Officer: Brent Creacy

Education: First Baptist Academy (Dallas, 2006), B.S. Criminal Justice UT Tyler (2010), East Texas Police Academy (2012)

Home town: Dallas, Texas.

Prior job experience if any: Juvenile Detention Officer in Smith County for 2 ½ years

How do you feel when you put on your uniform each day: Uncomfortable? Jk, I’ve had people say, “If I had to put on everything on including a bullet proof vest just to go to work, there’s no way I could do what you do”. It’s just a part of the job. For some like both my parents, they wore nice clothes to work every day, my uniform just happens to include Kevlar.

People don’t often understand how hard police officers work to keep citizens safe, what inspired, you to become a protector of the community and can you tell us if any daily risks you’ve seen or experienced: When I was a little kid I would dress up as a police officer. I actually have a picture of me in a Dallas PD uniform shirt standing next to a car because one of my high school baseball assistant coaches worked for Dallas PD. I can’t point to any experience that brought me into the profession other than it just being very intriguing. I majored in criminal justice in college, I watched it on TV, and I talked about it as a little kid. My parents still aren’t thrilled at the line of work I chose but understand it is something I love.

What is a misconception you have seen that the public have about the Police: How honest am I allowed to be? This is probably an answer a lot of people don’t want to hear. People think police are out here like the “Wild West” shooting any person that moves and racially profiling every person they pull over. I have had numerous conversations with high school friends about this very thing and at the end we just agree to disagree. No matter what I say from my standpoint they haven’t, and don’t want to be, in my shoes to see where I am coming from. I teach a dual credit Criminal Justice class at Longview High School and I had 20 Black, White and Hispanic students in my class. I told my students this-if you learn nothing else this entire school year, know this. We are people outside the uniform. The uniform is just a vehicle we have to use to accomplish our job. We are all human and behind this blue suit, we are human just like you. It’s not fair to hate me simply by the clothes I wear when you know nothing about me. I would say that class, for me, was more about community policing and more impactful than any sort of thing I have done in my career thus far.

As a Police officer, what do you want your legacy to be: I’ve been in this job for almost 7 years. If you would have asked me after year 1, my answer would have been to have the most arrests and drug arrests the department has ever seen. I was 23 then, I’m 30 now and realize there is more to this job than that. Don’t get me wrong, I still like getting out there and arresting drug dealers but as far as a legacy goes, I would have to say that when others think about my career going back 30 years (Lord willing) it is that I did the job the way it was supposed to be done. Unbiased and fair to all. That I was easy to work with and did what my superiors told me to do. At the very end, I want my legacy to be that of being a positive reflection on the community and the department. Most importantly though, I want that reflection to be on my family as well. When my kids grow up and say they want to be like their Daddy.

What was one of your toughest days on the job: In January 2013, I was invited by a former co-worker of mine to attend the Dallas Mavericks game in downtown Dallas. We rode in the Fox Sports Southwest fan bus from Tyler to Dallas. I drove from Longview to Tyler and joined up with my buddy and went to the game. We came back to Tyler and then I drove home to Longview. On my way home, I called my wife and asked if she wanted some biscuits and sausage gravy from Whataburger (she loves/d them so I was being a good husband and thinking of her). She said she did. So, I went through the drive-thru. I had just gotten the coffee and was waiting on the food when someone ran into my truck from behind. I pulled up and got out of my truck to talk to them about what happened. A female exited the car that hit me and was screaming to call 911 because the driver had assaulted her. I identified myself as a police officer and the male left the location in an attempt to get away from me. I then jumped back in my truck and called 911. I followed the car down the street and then he stopped. He got out of his car and I then got out of my truck. He calmly put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Get back in your car, I have a gun”. I didn’t so he proceeded to punch me. I pulled out my gun and he turned and started back to his car. I then took him to the ground because I didn’t know if he truly had a gun in the car or not. There happened to be an officer watching this from the gas station across the street. He had no idea who I was because I was in regular clothes at the time and he was too far away. I did not know it at the time, but he was running towards me with his gun in hand ready to shoot me. Of course, I did what he told me to do and didn’t argue with him or try to tell him how to do his job. My wife and daughter were so thankful to him for not shooting me (which he would have had every right to). In the video, my gun was drawn and I’m still here to tell this story now. I think that sums up the toughest day for me.

How does your family feel about you being a police officer: My parents are not too fond of it, I don’t mention much about work to them. My mom especially. No one in my family has ever done anything close to law enforcement so, it was new to them. It doesn’t bother my wife anymore. I think it used to, but it doesn’t anymore. My 5-year-old daughter loves it and wants to be a police officer. She always asks if I took any people to jail.

Police officers work long hours and the work is very stressful, how do you like to relax: Uhm sports? I used to play basketball all the time. But I am a homebody and like to relax with my family. We moved to the country recently and will soon be getting some chickens and maybe some more animals. That will keep me very busy I’m sure.

If you could go back in time and tell your younger self one thing what would it be? This pains me to say this but probably to listen to my parents. I know…. I know…. it’s always easier when you’re older to say this but it really is true. I used to argue about the dumbest things but looking back it was pointless.

In a time when pop culture encourages not co-operating with police officers, can you expand on the dangers this causes: It’s unsafe for everyone involved. People really have a false sense of how police operate based on social media, the media in general and the pop culture. So, this may put people having a negative view of the police even though they may have no legitimate reason to think that way. They are on high alert, which puts us on high alert, which in turn can lead to bad things happening. I’ve always asked people who have these kinds of views if the things they are seeing across the country have ever been seen in their own community. Most say no. My suggestion to them is to give us the benefit of the doubt until we prove to you otherwise. It is unfortunate we as law enforcement are cast in a negative light without even knowing us. I always ask people too when bad things are seen/done by certain celebrities or professional athletes, does that one bad thing they do put a blanket label on everyone? It doesn’t. Are all football players abusers and all basketball players drug users? Of course not. I just ask people that we get the same respect every other profession gets.

As a champion of the community and symbol of justice how can we as a community better support the police: Talk to us. I’m always open to discussing community support with people. I think some people are afraid to talk to us because we may have differing views, or they are simply just scared of us because of our job. One thing I had to learn was that the majority of our community loves and supports the police. It’s hard to see that when you primarily see the ones who dislike you.

P.S. I think I speak for everyone when I say we like to be fed too.

Do policemen really like donuts: Natural transition from food to donuts. I will say this; I haven’t been to many police trainings where donuts were not served. Me personally, I prefer kolaches.

Do you think the Cowboys have a shot at the Super Bowl this year and why: Being from Dallas I will always say this, yes! In reality maybe…. As long as Zeke Elliot doesn’t get suspended and our wide receivers know how to catch the football, maybe. Our secondary needs some help from last year and at this time I am unsure if that got any better or not. But at the end of the day, go Cowboys!!