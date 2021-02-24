Longview Regional Medical Center announced the selection of Steve Gordon as the hospital’s new CEO. Gordon is an experienced healthcare leader who brings more than 15 years of leadership roles at hospitals in Texas and Florida. His first day at the hospital will be March 29, 2021.

Currently, Gordon serves as Chief Operating Officer of 404-bed Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, FL where he has executive leadership for a number of clinical services. Cardiovascular and surgery have been emphasized and have grown year over year through an emphasis on improved efficiency, strong relationships with the medical staff and physician recruitment. He also oversaw a $50-million expansion project that grew Osceola Regional Medical Center from 320 beds to its current size.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Gordon as Longview Regional’s new CEO. We are fortunate to have someone of Steve’s expertise leading Longview Regional Medical Center,” said Michael Morris, M.D., Board of Trustees Chair of Longview Regional Medical Center. “We are confident that under Steve’s leadership, the health system’s leadership team, medical staff and staff will continue to accomplish many great things together.”

In addition to his experience leading effective and efficient operations, Gordon’s background in human resources has given him a deep understanding and commitment to creating an environment that supports strong employee satisfaction and engagement.

Gordon earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and MBA from St. Leo’s University in St. Leo, Florida. He believes in being an active member in the communities he serves and looks forward to becoming involved in the philanthropic and civic endeavors of East Texas.