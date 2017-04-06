April is National Donate Life Month and Longview Regional Medical Center is pleased to partner with Southwest Transplant Alliance and Donate Life Texas to bring awareness of the importance of to all types of organ donation. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 12th at the Hilton Garden Inn and is free to the general public. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear inspiring testimonies from an organ donor’s parent and an organ recipient.

“Longview Regional is honored to bring awareness to the East Texas community of the importance of becoming a registered organ donor. Through education and awareness we are able to save lives through the gift of organ donation,” said Libby Bryson, Marketing Director of Longview Regional Medical Center.

“Longview Regional has historically been very supportive of organ donation, and especially this month, we are honored that they would celebrate the gift of life to educate the community and show their support.” says Anne Willingham, Hospital Services Associate for Southwest Transplant Alliance.

Event: Free Event in Recognition of National Donate Life Month

Date: Wednesday, 4/12

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 905 East Hawkins Parkway, Longview

Partners: Longview Regional Medical Center, Donate Life Texas, Southwest Transplant Alliance

Interview opportunities:

• John Godwin Organ Recipient

• Jamie Jonson, Organ donor’s mother

• Prominent Longview Regional Medical Center staff who play a vital role in organ donor cases

• Southwest Transplant Alliance spokesperson

Registered Donor Data:

2015 registered Texas organ donors: 264 or 34%

2015 Organs transplanted from registered Texas donors: 905 or 37%

Total registered Texas organ donors to date: 1,036

Total organs transplanted from registered Texas donors to date: 3,518

Also in Texas in 2015, more than 1,500 eye / cornea donors and almost 1,300 tissue donors were registered.

Registering with Donate Life Texas (DLT) records a person’s legal consent for organ, eye and tissue donation after death, which removes the burden of decision-making from the family during an already difficult time. Registration helps ensure no medically-viable organ or tissue is ever lost from a willing donor for lack of consent. DLT works in partnership with 15 organizations responsible for organ, eye and tissue recovery across the state, including Southwest Transplant Alliance and UT Southwestern Transplant Services Center.

Together, these Donate Life Texas organizations strive to make the transplant waiting list a thing of the past by promoting a culture that embraces donation as fundamental human responsibility. Donor registration help give hope to the more than 12,000 Texans currently waiting for an organ transplant and the thousands of others who will need cornea and tissue transplants this year alone.

For more information about how to become an organ donor please visit www.DonateLifeTexas.org.

###

About Longview Regional Medical Center:

Longview Regional Medical Center is your community healthcare provider; a 230-bed facility. We believe in the power of people to create great care. We’re 180 physicians and healthcare professionals strong, and quality-driven, nationally recognized for chest pain and stroke care, and dedicated to great patient service, with multi-specialty clinical expertise. And we work hard every day to be a place of healing, caring and connection for patients and families in the community we call home.

About Donate Life Texas and Donor Registration:

Donate Life Texas (DLT) serves as the official organ, eye and tissue donor registry for the state of Texas. Since the creation of the registry in 2006 by the Texas State Legislature, more than 8.8 million Texans have joined the registry and made nearly 3,000 organ transplants possible. Donate Life Texas is part of the Donate Life America not-for-profit alliance of national organizations and local partners across the United States, serving as a national voice and inspiring all people to save and enhance lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

Southwest Transplant Alliance:

For more than 40 years, STA has been saving lives by recovering donated organs for individuals awaiting a life-saving transplant. STA is among the largest of 58 federally designated, non-profit organ procurement organizations (OPO). Founded in 1974, STA has facilitated more than 22,000 organs for recovery and enhanced the lives of more than 100,000 people. STA is a member of the United Network of Organ Sharing (UNOS) and is accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). The organization serves communities in North Texas, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Galveston, Midland/Odessa, Temple and Tyler.